Marshawn Lynch Produces Documentary on Seahawks’ Relocation Battle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Marshawn Lynch, the former Seattle Seahawks running back known as Beast Mode, is set to executive produce a documentary that tells the inspiring survival story of the Seahawks in the 1990s. The film, titled “12,” is named after the team’s passionate fanbase, known as the 12s, and will be produced by Victory Sports Media.

The documentary focuses on the time when the Seahawks were on the verge of relocating to Anaheim. After team owners Ken Behring and Ken Hofmann bought the franchise in 1988, they attempted to move the team to California. However, the relocation plans were ultimately stopped when Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997, saving professional football in Seattle.

“I’m hella appreciative to be part of the team working on this film,” Lynch said. “A lot of this story I knew nothing about, but once I heard it, it made me understand why there is so much love for the Seahawks and the city of Seattle.”

This documentary will include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen archival footage, showcasing the efforts of the fanbase and civic leaders who battled to keep the Seahawks in Seattle. It will also highlight the passage of Referendum 48, which was crucial in financing the construction of Lumen Field.

Daniel Mogg, a veteran of the sports entertainment scene, will direct the film, while Madeline Down will handle production. With a background in live productions for the Seahawks, Down is well-equipped to lead this project.

Victory Sports Media, co-founded by Jai Khanna and Parag Parikh, has a reputation for producing impactful sports documentaries, including “Dream Big: The Michelle Wie Story.” Khanna and Parikh expressed their excitement about working with Lynch, stating, “This project captures the rare intersection of sports, civic identity and grassroots power.”

Lynch’s involvement in entertainment has been growing, with roles in shows like HBO’s “Euphoria” and Netflix’s “Murderville.” His transition into documentary production reflects his deep connection to Seattle sports and culture.

The film promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the Seahawks and their dedicated fan base, illustrating how a community came together to save its beloved team.