Sports
Marta Kostyuk Shakes Hands with Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open
Montreal, Canada – The 2025 Canadian Open witnessed an unexpected moment when Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk shook hands with Russian-born Daria Kasatkina after their third-round match. The gesture surprised fans, as Kostyuk has been a vocal critic of Russian players since the invasion of Ukraine began.
Traditionally, handshakes symbolize mutual respect in tennis, but since the war began, many Ukrainian players, including Kostyuk, have refrained from acknowledging their Russian and Belarusian counterparts. However, the context shifted when, during a post-match press conference, Kostyuk explained her reasoning.
Kazatkina, who recently renounced her Russian citizenship and acquired Australian citizenship, has spoken out against the war, which influenced Kostyuk’s decision. “Some say that sport should stay out of politics,” stated Kostyuk. “But these principles have little value if they don’t extend beyond the field. When someone calls Russia the aggressor and acts accordingly, that deserves respect.”
In a closely contested match, Kostyuk triumphed with a score of 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), securing her place in the round of 16 where she will face American McCartney Kessler.
Kostyuk’s handshake signified more than just sportsmanship; it highlighted a shift towards acknowledgment and respect amid geopolitical tension. Fans and players alike are captivated by the evolving narrative as sports interaction continues to reflect broader societal issues.
