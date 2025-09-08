Entertainment
Martha Plimpton Embraces Late ADHD Diagnosis at ‘Task’ Premiere
NEW YORK CITY — Martha Plimpton is openly embracing her recent ADHD diagnosis. The actress, known for her role in the classic film ‘Goonies,’ showcased her ‘ADHD’ necklace while attending the premiere of her new show ‘Task‘ on Thursday night. Speaking with Page Six on the red carpet, the 54-year-old explained that her diagnosis at the age of 50 was a relief.
“I’m actually a late diagnosis ADHD, like millions of others. It was actually a huge relief to be diagnosed,” Plimpton shared. She emphasized how the diagnosis clarified various aspects of her life, saying, “So many little things fell into place and made sense that hadn’t made sense before. I’m not ashamed and finally free.”
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is defined as a developmental disorder characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD can be a chronic condition that impacts many aspects of a person’s life.
In her latest role, Plimpton stars as an FBI supervisor in ‘Task,’ alongside Mark Ruffalo. She describes her character as a determined woman who has worked hard to overcome obstacles in a male-dominated field. “She’s a special agent in charge, and she’s a woman, so she’s dealt with some bulls–t. I think she knows how to cut through the crap and take care of business,” Plimpton explained.
Plimpton is also an outspoken advocate for abortion rights, emphasizing the importance of awareness concerning available health resources. “I never lose hope, that’s what they want,” she stated. “It’s absolutely possible to avail oneself of the tools and mechanisms to self-manage one’s own abortion.”
The new series ‘Task’ is set to debut on HBO Max on September 7.
Recent Posts
- NFL 2025 Monday Night Football Schedule Released
- Italy Dominates Estonia 5-0 in Gattuso’s Coaching Debut
- College Football Week 2: Shocking Upsets and Dominant Wins
- Trump’s Controversial Letter to Epstein Surfaces in Congress
- Luis Suárez Suspended Six Matches for Spitting Incident After Leagues Cup Final
- Mini Crossword Answers for September 8, 2025 Revealed
- Switzerland Defeats Kosovo in UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
- Beloved Auburn Professor Dr. Schnuelle Tragically Killed in Park Attack
- Hasbro Relocates Headquarters from Rhode Island to Boston, Creating 700 Jobs
- Croatia Hosts Montenegro in UEFA World Cup Qualifier Showdown
- Ghana’s Black Stars Face Mali in Crucial World Cup Qualifier
- Switzerland Faces Slovenia in World Cup Qualifying Showdown
- Mortgage Rates Hit 11-Month Low, Offering Hope to Buyers
- Italy and Israel Clash in Key World Cup Qualifier Amid Tensions
- StubHub Seeks $9 Billion IPO Amid Market Challenges
- Rodionova and Okalova Meet Again in Sao Paulo Showdown
- New Bill Aims to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
- Francois Bayrou Faces Confidence Vote Amid Political Turmoil in France
- French Prime Minister Faces Backlash as Austerity Cuts Ignite Social Movement
- Billy Strings Performs Second Show at Woodward Theatre in Kentucky