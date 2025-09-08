Martha Plimpton Embraces Late ADHD Diagnosis at ‘Task’ Premiere

NEW YORK CITY — Martha Plimpton is openly embracing her recent ADHD diagnosis. The actress, known for her role in the classic film ‘Goonies,’ showcased her ‘ADHD’ necklace while attending the premiere of her new show ‘Task‘ on Thursday night. Speaking with Page Six on the red carpet, the 54-year-old explained that her diagnosis at the age of 50 was a relief.

“I’m actually a late diagnosis ADHD, like millions of others. It was actually a huge relief to be diagnosed,” Plimpton shared. She emphasized how the diagnosis clarified various aspects of her life, saying, “So many little things fell into place and made sense that hadn’t made sense before. I’m not ashamed and finally free.”

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is defined as a developmental disorder characterized by persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, ADHD can be a chronic condition that impacts many aspects of a person’s life.

In her latest role, Plimpton stars as an FBI supervisor in ‘Task,’ alongside Mark Ruffalo. She describes her character as a determined woman who has worked hard to overcome obstacles in a male-dominated field. “She’s a special agent in charge, and she’s a woman, so she’s dealt with some bulls–t. I think she knows how to cut through the crap and take care of business,” Plimpton explained.

Plimpton is also an outspoken advocate for abortion rights, emphasizing the importance of awareness concerning available health resources. “I never lose hope, that’s what they want,” she stated. “It’s absolutely possible to avail oneself of the tools and mechanisms to self-manage one’s own abortion.”

The new series ‘Task’ is set to debut on HBO Max on September 7.