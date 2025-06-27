Martha Stewart Shares Must-Have Summer Entertaining Essentials

New York, NY — Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has revealed her top picks for achieving the “perfect summer spread” just in time for Independence Day celebrations. Stewart, known for her expertise in home and kitchen products, has curated a selection of items for entertaining during the warm months.

The collection includes an outdoor dining set that reflects Stewart’s own backyard aesthetic, practical shatterproof melamine dinnerware, festive Fourth of July décor, and more. Prices start at just $14, and many items have already sold out, so shoppers are encouraged to act fast.

For those outdoor picnics or casual family dinners, Stewart recommends a 12-piece dinnerware set made from BPA-free melamine. The lightweight plates and bowls feature a whimsical watercolor design and are dishwasher safe, making them not only beautiful but also practical for summer use.

Stewart’s outdoor dining set comes from her collaboration with Polywood and includes a large farmhouse-style table and eight chairs. The furniture is made from high-density polyethylene, designed for durability in various weather conditions and requiring minimal maintenance.

With July 4th approaching, Stewart also highlights a 60-by-84-inch tablecloth featuring a red and white gingham pattern accented with blue stars. Suitable for patriotic gatherings, the tablecloth is machine washable for easy care after spills.

As summer progresses, shoppers are encouraged to explore Stewart’s curated selection before popular items are snatched up.