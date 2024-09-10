Connect with us

Martin Ødegaard Suffers Ankle Injury Ahead of Key Matches

11 hours ago

Martin Ødegaard Ankle Injury

Arsenal‘s captain, Martin Ødegaard, sustained an ankle injury during a recent international match, raising concerns ahead of an important series of games for the club.

The incident occurred midway through the second half of Norway’s 2-1 victory over Austria in the Nations League. Ødegaard was injured following a challenging play while attempting to retrieve a loose ball, resulting in a twisted left ankle.

After limping off the field two minutes later, he was comforted by a teammate, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. Norway’s coach, Stale Solbakken, confirmed the injury, stating, “It looked bad in the dressing room. He had no chance to continue, and we know it was an ankle sprain.”

According to the national team’s doctor, Ola Sand, Ødegaard is currently in stable condition but will undergo an MRI to assess the injury further. “Ankle sprains are difficult to deal with straight away,” Sand commented, indicating the team will closely monitor the situation.

Ødegaard was scheduled to return to Arsenal amid a challenging week, with matches against London rivals and a Champions League opener. The Gunners are facing a busy schedule, starting with a match against a local rival on Sunday, followed by a European fixture four days later.

In Ødegaard’s absence, Norway secured their win with a late goal from Erling Haaland, who scored the decisive goal in the 80th minute.

Rachel Adams

