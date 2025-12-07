Martin Parr, Renowned British Photographer, Passes Away at Age 73

Bristol, England – Martin Parr, a notable British documentary photographer, died on Sunday at the age of 73. He passed away peacefully at home in Bristol after being diagnosed with cancer in May 2021.

The Martin Parr Foundation announced his death, expressing deep sorrow. ‘It is with great sadness that we announce that Martin Parr died yesterday,’ the statement read. The statement also mentioned that he is survived by his wife, Susie, daughter Ellen, sister Vivien, and grandson George. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

Parr was celebrated for his humorous and vivid depictions of English life, tackling everything from sunbathers to Conservative clubs. His iconic 1986 photobook, The Last Resort: Photographs of New Brighton, showcased working-class holidaymakers in Wirral, Merseyside, marking a shift in British documentary photography towards more colorful and candid styles.

‘I make serious photographs disguised as entertainment,’ Parr famously said, encapsulating his approach to photography.

Born in 1952 in Surrey, Parr developed an interest in photography early on, inspired by his grandfather. After training at Manchester Polytechnic, he spent time photographing scenes at Butlin’s and observed John Hinde’s colorful postcards, which influenced his later works.

After moving to Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire, he met his wife Susan Mitchell and later lived in Ireland, publishing works such as the 1982 book Bad Weather, which showcased a unique perspective using an underwater camera.

Parr’s work often faced criticism, particularly for its portrayal of working-class families, but his intent was to depict life as it was. His later focus shifted to documenting the middle class in his 1989 photobook, The Cost of Living, examining social dynamics during Margaret Thatcher‘s era.

Throughout the 1990s, Parr’s international acclaim grew with critiques of tourism and consumerism, despite facing controversy within the Magnum photography agency where he was admitted in 1994. His work often provoked mixed reactions, blending humor and empathy.

In 2014, he established the Martin Parr Foundation, preserving his archive and collection of British and Irish photography. His passion for photography remained evident throughout his life. ‘You have to be fearless if you’re to be a photographer,’ he stated, highlighting his dedication to the art.