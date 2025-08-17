Martin Short Discusses Emmy Nomination and Future of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

LOS ANGELES, CA – Martin Short, known for his role in “Only Murders in the Building,” is the only member of the trio nominated for an Emmy this year. He recently shared a humorous encounter with co-star Steve Martin upon learning of his nomination.

Short recounted that Martin called him, playfully feigning ignorance about the Emmy news. “Hi, it’s Steve. So I’ve been out all day, and I’ve been hiking and biking and… oh my God, I’ve been so busy. Hey, have you heard anything about the Emmy?”

This year has been particularly successful for Short, who also won his first SAG Award for his performance in the same show. He expressed his excitement, stating, “It’s a great show, it’s well written, it’s well directed, it’s well crafted, and it’s a hit.” He added that being nominated and enjoying the show’s outcome is a rare and wonderful experience in his career.

In “Only Murders in the Building,” Short plays Oliver Putnam, who has become the show’s emotional heart. The fourth season wrapped up with the wedding of Oliver and Loretta, played by Meryl Streep. However, the shocking murder of the doorman at the end teased the intrigue for Season 5, set to premiere on September 9.

When discussing the show’s longevity, Short stated, “I think that the reality is, you know when it feels like it’s past its time… Everyone’s amazed that it’s gone this long. This is a long time in streaming to go five years.”

On the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Short highlighted his enjoyment while working on “Only Murders in the Building” and praised the environment on set, crediting his co-stars for fostering a friendly and humorous atmosphere. He noted, “Everyone is laughing, and… action! Oh, a screw up, laughing. That kind of joie de vivre is what permeates the set.”

Aside from comedy, Short has ventured into dramatic roles, appearing in shows like “The Morning Show” and “Damages.” He stated, “If someone writes you a great role that’s dramatic, you don’t say, ‘no, I only do comedy.'” Currently, he stars as the host of the game show “Match Game,” which he finds both challenging and exciting.

Short also reminisced about the concept of hosting “Match Game” in character as Jiminy Glick, a comedic persona he created. He revealed that the idea was considered, stating, “That was something floated, ‘What if you did it as Jiminy Glick?'” However, he jokingly acknowledged the extensive makeup required for the character.

Though he still occasionally performs as Jiminy Glick, he has moved on from some other signature characters, explaining, “Someone like Ed Grimley was interesting because he was a grown man who still had the openness of a child… But Glick can constantly be in the current, like a male Barbara Walters.”

Short’s success in varied roles continues to showcase his versatility in the entertainment industry.