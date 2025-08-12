Martin Short Discusses the Evolution of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Filming for the Hulu series ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ started during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The premise of the show follows three strangers who team up to solve a murder in their apartment building. Now, five years later, the show has become a significant contender for Emmy nominations, particularly for Martin Short‘s role as Oliver Putnam, who has earned recognition as Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

Short attributes the show’s success to the unique chemistry of the three leads, including his longtime collaborator and a younger co-star. The series dives into humor and irony, particularly in its first season, which satirizes the rise of true-crime podcasts. This creativity led to a storyline where the trio meets their Hollywood counterparts, played by stars like Eugene Levy and Zach Galifianakis.

John Hoffmann, the producer and head writer, joined Short for an interview, discussing the show’s meta-nature and its clever handling of themes over its seasons. Hoffmann shared, ‘I still can’t believe the way in which these three can find their ways comedically and dramatically while holding all this meta ‘wink-wink’ humor. That’s really the key.’

The upcoming fifth season promises to explore current issues in New York, moving into mafia themes and investigating local power dynamics. Hoffmann remarked on wanting to ask essential questions about power balance as the narrative unfolds.

At 75, Short remains fervent about his character, Oliver Putnam, crediting his development to the show’s writers. He acknowledged that the joyful absurdity of his role lies in its underlying insecurity, sharing that he admires characters that present bravado hiding vulnerabilities.

When asked about the show’s longevity, Short noted, ‘I think a fifth season in streaming is very unusual these days… but we were just hoping that it would be interesting.’ He explained how he felt an undeniable spark while viewing rough cuts, the quality of writing and character interactions resonating with him.

On the creative process, he shared insights about improvisation on set, explaining, ‘I weasel in freedom takes sometimes,’ a strategy used to explore different comedic angles during filming.

As they prepare for Season 5, Short is also active with live performances alongside Steve Martin, staying engaged in both acting and his comedic roots. ‘It’s fun. I’m Canadian. In the ’70s, there was no star system, so you just did the three mediums always at once,’ he reminisced. ‘After many years, the challenge is staying invigorated and motivated.’