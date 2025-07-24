Martin Short Returns to Host New Season of Match Game

NEW YORK, NY — The beloved game show ‘Match Game‘ is making its return to ABC, with Martin Short as the host. The first of six hour-long episodes will air on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET, offering a humorous twist on the classic game show.

Originally hosted by Gene Rayburn, ‘Match Game’ first premiered in 1962. The show has seen various iterations over the years, the most recent running from 2016 to 2021. But this new season promises a fresh vibe with Short at the helm.

In ‘Match Game,’ contestants try to fill in the blank of a phrase read by the host. Six celebrity guests join in, providing their comedic inputs. The contestant who matches the most answers with the guests wins the game. Notable guests for the premiere include Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Kevin Nealon, Anthony Anderson, Ziwe, and BD Wong. Wong is a former co-star with Short in ‘Father of the Bride‘ (1991).

Selena Gomez, who stars alongside Short and Steve Martin in the upcoming series ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ jokingly makes it clear that her guest appearance is not primarily for Short’s sake. “I used to watch this show in my trailer, the ’60s version. I didn’t do this for you. I did it because I’m a fan,” Gomez quips.

Martin Short’s humor is expected to bring a unique flair to the series. Known for his playful sarcasm, he commented, “Wow, time flies when you’re phoning it in,” a bold remark for any game show host.

As the original game-show format melds with Short’s comedic style, fans expect an enjoyable mix of nostalgia and refreshment on ‘Match Game.’ Tune in to witness how Short navigates this beloved show, potentially redefining the role of a game-show host for a new generation.