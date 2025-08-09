Martin Short Talks Season 5 of Only Murders In The Building

LOS ANGELES, CA — Martin Short, one of the stars of the popular Hulu series “Only Murders In The Building,” spoke about the show’s evolution as it prepares for its fifth season. The show, which premiered during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, follows three strangers unraveling a murder mystery in their apartment complex and has garnered critical acclaim and numerous Emmy nominations.

Short credits the show’s success to the chemistry between the leads, including himself and fellow actors Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. “The dynamic is unique, with a mix of comedic and dramatic elements,” he said. The writer and producer John Hoffmann noted that the series cleverly incorporates meta-humor, allowing it to remain fresh and engaging.

The upcoming season promises a bold storyline, focusing on the shifting power dynamics in New York City. “We’re pulling from headlines to ask specific questions about who holds power in the city,” Hoffmann stated. The season will explore new themes, blending comedy with a relevant storyline, as it touches upon the colorful history of power in New York.

Reflecting on the series’ longevity, Short acknowledged that a fifth season is rare for streaming shows, saying, “We were just hoping it would be interesting enough to get renewed one time.” He describes his character, Oliver Putnam, as a lovable figure with bravado hiding insecurities.

As the show progresses, Short emphasized the importance of collaboration with the writing team. “A lot of the character’s essence comes from the dialogue, and my job is to make it real and funny,” he explained. The actor also engages in discussions about guest stars and character arcs, marking an inclusive creative process.

Looking ahead, Short expressed excitement about performing again and the upcoming season. “The writing is meticulous, and we’re all excited to see where the characters go next. Their adventures have only just begun,” he concluded. With high expectations for Season 5, fans can look forward to what promises to be another captivating installment of their favorite mystery-comedy.