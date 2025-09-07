UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash

EL PASO, Texas—UT Martin will take on UTEP this Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season, with both teams looking for their first win. UT Martin enters the game with an 0-1 record after losing 27-7 to Oklahoma State in their season opener. This matchup marks a crucial opportunity for the Skyhawks to bounce back.

On the other hand, UTEP also looks to recover from a defeat, having lost 28-21 to Utah State in their opening game. The Miners aim to secure a home victory, motivated by the support of their fans.

This game presents an exciting college football matchup that fans will not want to miss. Viewers can catch the action live on ESPN, which recently launched a new streaming service featuring a variety of channels and sports coverage.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, and fans are encouraged to tune in to witness the start of a new journey for both teams this season.