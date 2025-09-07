Sports
UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
EL PASO, Texas—UT Martin will take on UTEP this Saturday in Week 2 of the college football season, with both teams looking for their first win. UT Martin enters the game with an 0-1 record after losing 27-7 to Oklahoma State in their season opener. This matchup marks a crucial opportunity for the Skyhawks to bounce back.
On the other hand, UTEP also looks to recover from a defeat, having lost 28-21 to Utah State in their opening game. The Miners aim to secure a home victory, motivated by the support of their fans.
This game presents an exciting college football matchup that fans will not want to miss. Viewers can catch the action live on ESPN, which recently launched a new streaming service featuring a variety of channels and sports coverage.
ESPN’s platform includes offerings from the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, and various college conferences, making it a comprehensive service for sports enthusiasts. It can be bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for additional savings.
Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET, and fans are encouraged to tune in to witness the start of a new journey for both teams this season.
