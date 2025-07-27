Martin Zubimendi Makes First Start for Arsenal Against Newcastle in Singapore

Singapore — Arsenal‘s new signing Martin Zubimendi will make his first start for the club in a preseason friendly against Newcastle United this Sunday at Kallang National Stadium. Zubimendi, who recently transferred from Real Sociedad, joins fellow Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino in the lineup after both played key roles in Arsenal’s previous match against AC Milan.

The match against Milan was marked by a strong performance from Arsenal, leading to a 1-0 victory thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka. Zubimendi contributed significantly in the second half of that game, demonstrating his ability to fit into Mikel Arteta’s system.

Arteta made notable changes for Sunday’s game, with Zubimendi and Merino teaming up in midfield. Also joining the starting XI are Myles Lewis-Skelly at left back and Leandro Trossard in place of Gabriel Martinelli. The changes reflect Arsenal’s strategy to build chemistry among new and existing players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Newcastle, on the other hand, arrives in Singapore following a disappointing 4-0 loss to Celtic. The Magpies will be looking to bounce back with a different squad, having made six changes from their last matchup. Notable inclusions are Jamaal Lascelles, Alex Murphy, and Dan Burn in defense, along with new signing Anthony Elanga in the attack.

Arsenal’s squad features several new faces, including goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and midfielder Christian Norgaard, both of whom are expected to enhance the Gunners’ performance. Meanwhile, Viktor Gyokeres is at the stadium cheering on his teammates despite not yet being a part of the matchday squad.

Despite the preseason context, this matchup is significant as both teams seek to finalize their preparations before the official season kicks off. Arsenal fans are keen to see how their new signings, especially Zubimendi, will perform under the pressures of competitive play.

The match will be available for fans to watch live on Arsenal.com and the official app by purchasing a Match Pass.