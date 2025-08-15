Martina Navratilova Criticizes Trump Over National Guard Deployment

Washington, D.C. — Tennis star Martina Navratilova expressed her disappointment over President Donald Trump‘s decision to deploy the National Guard and federal agents to the nation’s capital this week. This deployment comes in response to what Trump describes as an ‘out of control’ crime situation.

The announcement followed a violent incident involving a former Department of Government Efficiency employee, which prompted Trump to put the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control. During a White House press conference on August 11, Trump stated, ‘They fight back until you knock the hell out of them, because it’s the only language they understand.’

Navratilova, known for her outspoken views on social issues, took to social media to criticize Trump’s remarks, suggesting he was inciting violence against protesters. She wrote on X, ‘He would love nothing more than an excuse to open fire on protesters.’

This isn’t the first time the former tennis champion has challenged Trump’s administration. In June, Navratilova voiced her fears that the U.S. is evolving into a ‘totalitarian’ state that would not have welcomed her during the Cold War.

‘I’m not loyal to America as it stands now,’ she said in a BBC interview, expressing her disillusionment with the current political climate and the treatment of migrants.

Despite their differences, Navratilova did find common ground with Trump regarding the issue of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Nonetheless, her criticisms highlight ongoing tensions in American society regarding law enforcement and civil rights.

As the situation unfolds, the implications of Trump’s deployment decision and the reactions of public figures like Navratilova will continue to shape the national conversation around law enforcement and civil liberties.