Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors

CHICAGO, IL — Marv Levy, the 99-year-old former Buffalo Bills head coach, is gearing up for a grand celebration of his 100th birthday this weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Levy, who coached the Bills from 1986 to 1997, is known for leading the team to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Although his wife, Fran Levy, expressed concerns about their travel plans, Marv insisted on attending, stating, “When it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us!” This has led their family to rally around him for the historic event.

The Hall of Fame has arranged transportation for the Levys to Canton, Ohio, where a birthday celebration will be held on Friday with family, friends, Bills alumni, and other Hall of Famers. Marv will also be honored during the induction ceremony on Saturday, broadcasted live.

“It’s a monumental effort for him, but he knows this is going to be historic,” said Kimberly Alexopoulos, Marv’s daughter.

Despite his age, Levy remains committed. He declined to stay in Canton for the entire weekend because of a prior appearance planned for Sunday at the National Sports Card Convention in suburban Chicago. Fellow Hall of Famers will also be present at this event to honor him.

Levy’s impact on players is profound. Many former players regard him as a father figure, showcasing his nurturing leadership style. He was praised for his ability to handle egos and bring out the best in everyone.

Former Bills linebacker Darryl Talley described Levy as “a supercool nerd” with unmatched communication skills, stating he made people feel valued, regardless of their background.

As the oldest living member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Levy’s legacy extends beyond the football field. He continues to inspire players and fans alike, proving that age does not diminish one’s spirit.

“Marv means everything to me as a former player. He taught me how to be a professional,” said Marlon Kerner, former Bills safety. With less than a year until he overtakes Charley Trippi as the oldest Hall of Famer to attend, the event will undoubtedly be historical.