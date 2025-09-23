Marvel Adds Marvin Jones III as Tombstone in New Spider-Man Film

LOS ANGELES, CA – Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have cast actor Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln, also known as Tombstone, in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Sources confirm that production for the film continues, despite earlier delays.

Jones is no stranger to the Spider-Man universe. He previously voiced Tombstone in the animated feature Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and will reprise the role in the forthcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. His casting marks his return to the Marvel fold, stepping back into a role he has a connection with.

Tombstone, a notorious crime boss in the Spider-Man comics, is characterized as a hulking African-American albino with almost indestructible skin. Created by writer Gerry Conway and artist Alex Saviuk, the character first appeared in Web of Spider-Man #36 in March 1988. He has been a significant adversary for Spider-Man throughout the series.

Production for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to resume on September 29, with a theatrical release planned for July 31, 2026. The film aims to further explore the adventures of Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Joining Holland and Jones in the film are Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo, who is expected to reprise his role as The Hulk. The movie will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with a screenplay written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Jones’s career includes notable roles in DC’s Black Lightning and upcoming projects such as Amazon‘s Criminal. He is repped by Buchwald, Framework Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman.

As fans await more details, Spider-Man: Brand New Day promises to be an exciting addition to the beloved superhero franchise.