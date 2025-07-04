Entertainment
Marvel Antihero Team and New Releases Hit VOD This Fourth of July
LOS ANGELES, CA — Marvel‘s latest film, “Thunderbolts,” highlights an action-packed weekend as new movies land on video on demand (VOD) in time for the Fourth of July.
Released this week, “Thunderbolts” features a cast of antiheroes led by Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, who embarks on a dangerous mission alongside familiar Marvel characters including Bucky Barnes and John Walker. This film marks a significant entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as it wraps up Phase Five.
Director Jake Schreier aims to engage audiences with a blend of humor and action in the film, which focuses on character development rather than excessive references or multiverse complications. Critics are praising it as a return to form for Marvel.
Another notable release this weekend includes “Ballerina,” a spin-off set in the John Wick universe featuring Ana de Armas. The film showcases Eve, a ballerina assassin, as she seeks vengeance and navigates the criminal underworld that connects to the previous films.
In addition to these action thrillers, streaming audiences can explore a variety of genres. “Bring Her Back,” an A24 horror film directed by Danny and Michael Philippou, has gained attention for its eerie narrative, focusing on siblings who uncover a terrifying secret in their new home.
A vibrant mix of genres is on offer this month, ranging from family adventures like the live-action “Dora the Explorer” to supernatural thrillers like “In the Lost Lands,” based on a George R.R. Martin story.
With options available on platforms like Amazon, YouTube, and Apple TV, viewers have plenty to choose from this Independence Day weekend.
