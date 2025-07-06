Marvel Costumes Revived for ‘Sinners’ amid Blade Delays

LOS ANGELES, CA — During a recent interview, producer Sev Ohanian revealed that costumes originally intended for Marvel’s long-awaited reboot of “Blade” were used in the hit horror film “Sinners.” This unexpected twist was made possible after the “Blade” production faced multiple delays.

Ohanian explained that costume designer Ruth Carter had prepared a collection of period-appropriate outfits for “Blade,” which was supposed to include scenes set in the past similar to those in “Sinners.” He said, “At one point that movie was going to deal with the past around the same era as ‘Sinners.’ She happened to have a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes, and it was like, ‘Yo, we got to shoot this movie like tomorrow.’” Marvel allowed the “Sinners” team to purchase the costumes at a reasonable price.

While the main actors wore original attire tailored for “Sinners,” Ohanian noted that “a lot of the background actors” were dressed in the repurposed costumes. “Sinners” debuted on April 18, 2025, and has emerged as one of the year’s biggest films, grossing approximately $364 million globally. It stands out as the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 and the only entry in the top tier not based on existing intellectual property.

The “Blade” reboot, announced in 2019, has repeatedly faced setbacks due to production challenges, including the loss of directors and external factors like the pandemic and industry strikes. The film’s star, Mahershala Ali, expressed his eagerness to step into the role of Blade, stating, “Call Marvel. I’m ready. Let them know I’m ready,” during a recent premiere event.