Entertainment
Marvel’s “Eyes of Wakanda” Premieres Early on Disney+
BURBANK, Calif. — Marvel‘s animated series “Eyes of Wakanda” will premiere all four of its episodes on Disney+ on August 1, 2025, weeks earlier than originally scheduled.
Showrunner Todd Harris expressed excitement about the release, emphasizing the anticipation surrounding the project. He stated, “The highs and lows of anticipation… there’s been so many ups and downs in the waves of those that I’ve just become numb to it.” The announcement of the series’ earlier debut came after Harris showcased the first episode at the Annecy Animation Festival earlier this year.
The series follows a team of Wakandan warriors, known as the Hatut Zaraze, who embark on dangerous missions to reclaim stolen Vibranium artifacts. Harris noted how the show aims to create a vast world for viewers, saying, “My goal for the whole show was to do the thing that a movie has trouble doing, which is making the world bigger.”
The first episode features the character Noni, a former member of the Dora Milaje, who takes on the task of confronting a warlord known as the Lion. “Noni is a James Bond version of a Dora who just doesn’t toe the company line,” Harris explained.
Each episode of “Eyes of Wakanda” is set in different historical contexts, reflecting various eras and locations, with an overarching theme that history is often crafted by victors. “It’s written by people who weren’t there and didn’t have anything to do with it, but they’re trying to make that story mean something to them,” Harris detailed.
The voice cast includes prominent names such as Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, and Anika Noni Rose. The series is produced by Ryan Coogler, who also directed “Black Panther” and its sequel, and is executive produced alongside other notable figures in the industry.
Fans can look forward to action-packed storytelling that showcases the bravery of Wakandan heroes. “Even the pastry chef of Wakanda will beat all the ass in the world,” Harris added, hinting at the show’s engaging action sequences.
