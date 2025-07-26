Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Revives Classic Heroes on Screen

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA — Marvel Studios has returned to the big screen with a new take on the beloved superhero group in “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” set to open exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025. Directed by Matt Shakman, this film marks the fifth cinematic attempt to adapt Marvel’s First Family, originally created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1961.

This rendition aims to capture the whimsical and adventurous spirit of the 1960s comics, contrasting with previous adaptations that struggled to find the right tone. Early attempts, including the unreleased 1994 Roger Corman film and the poorly received 2015 “Fant4stic,” failed to resonate with fans. However, this new installment seeks to embrace its roots, prioritizing the humor and heart of the Fantastic Four family dynamic.

Starring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing), the film is set in a retro-futuristic world where these heroes are already established and celebrated. Their story begins after they gain their powers from an unfortunate accident in outer space, leading to a new era of superhero adventures.

The film’s first act quickly recounts the origins of the characters through dynamic newsreel style montages, allowing the heroes to jump into action against various threats, including the looming menace of Galactus, a cosmic giant intent on devouring the Earth. Julia Garner portrays the enigmatic Silver Surfer, who warns the Fantastic Four of their impending doom.

As the characters navigate their lives and roles in society, the film balances thrilling action with intimate moments, showcasing the bonds between the four heroes. Reed Richards struggles with the impending arrival of his child while grappling with the potential implications of their superpowers. Meanwhile, Sue is portrayed as a strong character who brings depth to family discussions, pushing back against traditional gender tropes.

Despite its visual splendor and nostalgic elements, some critics have noted the film’s pacing issues and lack of character exploration. While the visual effects provide a stunning backdrop that recalls classic comic book art, the writing has been critiqued for feeling uneven, with some character arcs appearing underdeveloped.

Nevertheless, the film captures the essence of the Fantastic Four, presenting them as relatable and hopeful figures in a world filled with wonder. Shakman’s direction and the vibrant production design create a distinct cinematic experience that echoes the spirit of the original comics, aiming to engage both new audiences and longtime fans.

With a release set for July 25, Marvel hopes “The Fantastic Four: First Steps” will be the turning point for their legacy on screen.