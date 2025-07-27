Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Opens to Mixed Reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA — Marvel Studios released its much-anticipated film, “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” on July 25, 2025. This new installment brings a fresh take on Marvel’s iconic superhero family, featuring Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, Pedro Pascal, and Joseph Quinn.

Unlike previous iterations, this movie is not a sequel or spinoff, requiring no prior Marvel knowledge for viewers. This fresh approach may help broaden its audience appeal, especially following a series of underwhelming performances by recent Marvel films.

The film’s plot revolves around the titular Fantastic Four, first introduced in 1961, who are depicted as a family rather than a superhero team. Director Matt Shakman emphasizes their roles as scientists and astronauts, showcasing their personal dynamics alongside their superpowers.

The visual style of the film draws inspiration from retro-futurism and the 1960s, mirroring aesthetics similar to “The Jetsons.” Critics have praised this stylization, along with strong performances from the cast. Vanessa Kirby, playing Sue Storm, has been highlighted for her compelling portrayal and emotional depth.

However, the screenplay received criticism for its pacing, with several reviews noting that it felt disjointed, as if too many narratives were stitched together. Some reviewers suggest that the character interactions lacked depth, turning the dialogue into a checklist of necessary scenes.

The film features well-known villains Galactus and Silver Surfer but received mixed reviews for their characterization, being viewed as standard threats without substantial depth. Ralph Ineson’s portrayal of Galactus garnered praise for its intensity yet was noted for not living up to the character’s grand legacy.

Many viewers found joy in the nostalgic nods and Easter eggs, appreciating the connections to Marvel’s comic book roots. Nevertheless, some critics argue that the film could not transcend the cycle of superhero fatigue prevalent in recent cinematic offerings.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is playing in theaters and aims to reignite interest in Marvel’s First Family while leaving the door open for future stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.