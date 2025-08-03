Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps Transports Fans to Retro-Futuristic Earth-828

BURBANK, Calif. — Marvel Studios‘ latest film, “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” is set in an imaginative 1960s-inspired world titled Earth-828. This alternate reality boasts dazzling space-age architecture, such as skyscrapers and flying cars, and features the iconic superhero team living in the Baxter Building.

Production designer Kasra Farahani, who previously worked on “Loki,” drew inspiration from renowned architects like Eero Saarinen and Oscar Niemeyer, as well as classic science fiction films like “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Director Matt Shakman and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige were thrilled to have Farahani return for this project.

“If we were lucky enough and he agreed to be the production designer, he could just go wild,” Feige said about Farahani’s work. The production team aimed to create a vibrant mix of retro-futurism and mid-century modern flair, echoing the classic design seen in the original “Fantastic Four” comics.

The heart of the film lies in the Fantastic Four’s penthouse, where warmth and comfort intertwine with cutting-edge technology. Farahani described the apartment as a “cabin within a penthouse,” featuring a cozy central fireplace and a sunken conversation pit. Warmer tones are used inside, while the surrounding New York skyline is characterized by silvery whites and blues.

The film also highlights the team’s dynamic family interactions, especially in their kitchen, which is filled with futuristic gadgets. Farahani noted, “We wanted it to feel warm and relatable, not too futuristic,” reflecting the true essence of a family space.

As the film progresses, Reed Richards, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, uses his laboratory for scientific endeavors. The lab, fortified to withstand any accidental explosions, is divided into three color-coded workstations, each serving a different purpose for the team.

Furthermore, the film introduces the Excelsior rocket launchpad, situated at the Baxter Building. Farahani humorously remarked on their design, creating a functional and safe means to launch in midtown Manhattan without chaos.

“We kind of went totally overboard in designing all the functionality,” he said. The Excelsior rocket itself pays homage to Apollo mission designs while incorporating futuristic elements fit for Reed Richards’ genius.

Overall, “Fantastic Four: First Steps” offers a fresh and optimistic perspective on the superhero genre, blending science fiction with emotional storytelling. The film is expected to be released later this summer, providing fans with much-anticipated entertainment.