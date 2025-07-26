Marvel’s Fantastic Four Surpasses Superman in Friday Box Office Opening

LOS ANGELES, CA — Marvel‘s latest film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is off to a strong start at the box office, clocking an estimated $56 million on its opening Friday. The film is projected to reach approximately $125 million over its first three days of release.

Directed by Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four is Marvel’s first family-focused superhero movie and appears to be drawing sizable audiences. With about 70% of viewers under 35, the film is expected to benefit from Saturday’s walk-up business, a commonly seen trend for family films.

After its previews, The Fantastic Four gained $24.4 million on its first day, exceeding expectations. It is notably performing better than DC’s Superman, which brought in $22.5 million during its previews two weeks prior. Superman’s weekend tally was $125 million at its opening.

According to Comscore/Screen Engine‘s PostTrak, The Fantastic Four has received a 70% recommend rate from both general audiences and viewers under 12. In contrast, Superman garnered a 31% audience from parents and kids, with just 9% of attendees being children under 12.

On the international front, First Steps has launched successfully in 44 overseas markets, accumulating an estimated $27 million by Thursday. Countries like Mexico, the UK, and France reported strong opening days, leading the box office in their respective regions.

With projections estimating an international box office total of $90 million to $100 million, the studio’s strategy appears beneficial. This includes a targeted marketing campaign that blankets various channels, reaching up to 950 million households.

The excitement surrounding The Fantastic Four has been fueled by a strong social media presence, surpassing one billion impressions across platforms including TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. The film stars a notably popular cast featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn.

As Marvel looks to reclaim box office dominance with this release, expectations for the film’s overall performance are optimistic, with analysts forecasting a potential opening in excess of $200 million worldwide.