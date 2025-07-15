Marvel Reveals Changes for Upcoming Avengers Movie

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The highly anticipated upcoming Avengers movie, titled “Avengers: Doomsday,” is facing some notable changes as filming progresses. Director Taika Waititi recently confirmed the production will not return to a beloved filming location for key scenes, specifically Scotland, where Thor has notably been featured.

Chris Hemsworth, who reprises his role as Thor, shared this information during a recent interview. While discussing his memories of filming in Scotland, he expressed his disappointment over not returning for the upcoming project. “Scotland seems like a perfect place to set big action sequences,” Hemsworth said.

This decision comes as Marvel fans eagerly look forward to the film’s release on December 18, 2026. “Avengers: Doomsday” promises to bring together various superhero teams, although it’s unclear how the absence of Scotland will affect the storyline.

The film will not feature Asgard, Thor’s homeland, since Asgard was destroyed in “Thor: Ragnarok.” The location made a brief return in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” but according to Hemsworth, it will not appear in the new Avengers movie.

In previous films, viewers have seen the Asgardians face significant losses, especially during the events of “Infinity War.” Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie did take on a leadership role, but her absence from the cast list raises questions about her storyline’s future.

Before “Avengers: Doomsday,” fans can expect to see “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” arriving in theaters on July 25, 2026. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, and future developments remain highly anticipated by fans worldwide.