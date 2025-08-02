Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Brings Major Character Changes

LOS ANGELES, CA – Marvel Rivals announced significant changes in their upcoming Season 3.5 patch, set to be released on Friday, August 8. The update introduces new character adjustments that are sure to impact gameplay dynamics.

This update shines a spotlight on tank characters, most of whom receive buffs. Notably, Thor and Groot are seeing upgrades, with Thor gaining a counter against aerial threats and Groot’s skills enhancing his healing capabilities through a new team-up with Mantis.

Spider-Man and Iron Fist, despite concerns, will also receive buffs, raising eyebrows among players. On the contrary, Black Panther‘s nerf is expected to affect less skilled players more than the experienced ones.

Additionally, notable adjustments include the Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange, who will see his projectile charges increase. Magneto will experience a decrease in shield value, altering his survivability. Meanwhile, Wolverine faces cost increases to his ultimate abilities, causing concern among his main players.

Adam is also on the receiving end of upgrades that introduce new gameplay effects, enhancing ghostly powers in the update. Players will note these changes as they impact competitive balance in the game.

Overall, while some characters find themselves nerfed, the majority receive enhancements, aiming to balance gameplay and create an exciting environment for players as Season 3.5 approaches.