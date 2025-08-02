Entertainment
Marvel Rivals Season 3.5 Brings Major Character Changes
LOS ANGELES, CA – Marvel Rivals announced significant changes in their upcoming Season 3.5 patch, set to be released on Friday, August 8. The update introduces new character adjustments that are sure to impact gameplay dynamics.
This update shines a spotlight on tank characters, most of whom receive buffs. Notably, Thor and Groot are seeing upgrades, with Thor gaining a counter against aerial threats and Groot’s skills enhancing his healing capabilities through a new team-up with Mantis.
Spider-Man and Iron Fist, despite concerns, will also receive buffs, raising eyebrows among players. On the contrary, Black Panther‘s nerf is expected to affect less skilled players more than the experienced ones.
Additionally, notable adjustments include the Master of the Mystic Arts, Doctor Strange, who will see his projectile charges increase. Magneto will experience a decrease in shield value, altering his survivability. Meanwhile, Wolverine faces cost increases to his ultimate abilities, causing concern among his main players.
Adam is also on the receiving end of upgrades that introduce new gameplay effects, enhancing ghostly powers in the update. Players will note these changes as they impact competitive balance in the game.
Overall, while some characters find themselves nerfed, the majority receive enhancements, aiming to balance gameplay and create an exciting environment for players as Season 3.5 approaches.
Recent Posts
- Deportivo Cali Se Prepara Para Enfrentar a Llaneros en Liga Betplay
- D.C. Board Recommends Disbarment for Trump Ally Jeffrey Clark
- Blue Angels Air Show Sparks Controversy as Seattle Woman Files Lawsuit
- Rory McIlroy Skips FedEx St. Jude Championship Opener
- Rowdy Gaines Calls for Change Amid Challenges in American Swimming
- ATP Tour Schedule Features Upcoming Matches in Major Cities
- Sterling Sharpe Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame
- Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
- Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking
- Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors
- Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase
- Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors