Entertainment
Marvel Rivals Season 4 Details Leak Ahead of Official Reveal
LOS ANGELES, CA — Exciting new details about Marvel Rivals Season 4 have leaked online, revealing potential heroes, a new season title, and other features. The leaks suggest that the new season will kick off on September 12, 2025.
Recent leaks originate from various Russian Discord and Telegram groups, and were confirmed by a prominent YouTuber known for Marvel Rivals content. The rumors indicate that the new season will be titled “Heart of the Dragon,” which aligns with the game’s ongoing mystical storyline featuring K’un-Lun, a revered hidden city in Marvel lore.
Two new heroes are reportedly joining the game: Angela and Daredevil. Angela, who is known in Marvel lore as the sister of Hela and Laussa, is said to have melee-focused combat skills and may include ranged abilities using a bow or spear, according to the leaks.
As for Daredevil, leaks anticipate a design influenced by East Asian martial arts, likely tying into the K’un-Lun theme. Voicelines referencing both characters were discovered earlier in the game files, lending credibility to this leak.
The Battle Pass for Season 4 is rumored to be called “Fruit of Immortality,” potentially reflecting the mystical elements of K’un-Lun. Several new Battle Pass skins are expected to be introduced, as well as new Team-Up Abilities for hero pairings, although details remain scarce.
A brand-new map titled Maveth is also speculated to debut alongside an intriguing new game mode called “Infinity Crisis,” which may introduce PvE elements and capture-the-flag gameplay mechanics.
NetEase has yet to confirm these details, so fans are advised to approach the leaked information with caution. An official reveal trailer is expected soon, which will clarify the authenticity of these claims and provide further insights into Marvel Rivals Season 4.
Recent Posts
- Marvel Rivals Season 4 Details Leak Ahead of Official Reveal
- Streameast Shutdown Marks Major Victory Against Illegal Sports Streaming
- Poland’s President Karol Nawrocki Visits White House Amid Tensions
- Colton Herta Named Cadillac’s Test Driver for 2026 Formula 1 Season
- Vuelta a España Stage 11 Ends Abruptly Due to Protests
- Radiohead Announces First Tour in Seven Years for November 2025
- Epstein Victims Demand Release of Files Amid Congressional Pressure
- Major Illegal Sports Streaming Platform Streameast Shut Down After Year-Long Investigation
- Rivian Stock Declines Amid Mixed Analysts Ratings and Financial Concerns
- John E. Sununu Eyes Senate Run Against Jeanne Shaheen’s Successor
- David Duchovny Shares Hope for X-Files Reunion Amid Rumors
- American Bitcoin Set to List on Nasdaq After Merger
- U.S. Job Openings Dip Amid Slowing Labor Market
- Truckee Plans 4th Annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Event
- Spurs Rally for New Arena in Downtown San Antonio This Weekend
- Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker Faces Injury Ahead of Season Opener
- Rockstar Games Confirms GTA VI Release Date Amid Speculation
- Carbon Credits and Offsets: Navigating the Emerging Market
- Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck Gear Up for DWTS Season 34
- Low-Rise Denim Fashion Returns with Celebrities Leading the Trend