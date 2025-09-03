Marvel Rivals Season 4 Details Leak Ahead of Official Reveal

LOS ANGELES, CA — Exciting new details about Marvel Rivals Season 4 have leaked online, revealing potential heroes, a new season title, and other features. The leaks suggest that the new season will kick off on September 12, 2025.

Recent leaks originate from various Russian Discord and Telegram groups, and were confirmed by a prominent YouTuber known for Marvel Rivals content. The rumors indicate that the new season will be titled “Heart of the Dragon,” which aligns with the game’s ongoing mystical storyline featuring K’un-Lun, a revered hidden city in Marvel lore.

Two new heroes are reportedly joining the game: Angela and Daredevil. Angela, who is known in Marvel lore as the sister of Hela and Laussa, is said to have melee-focused combat skills and may include ranged abilities using a bow or spear, according to the leaks.

As for Daredevil, leaks anticipate a design influenced by East Asian martial arts, likely tying into the K’un-Lun theme. Voicelines referencing both characters were discovered earlier in the game files, lending credibility to this leak.

The Battle Pass for Season 4 is rumored to be called “Fruit of Immortality,” potentially reflecting the mystical elements of K’un-Lun. Several new Battle Pass skins are expected to be introduced, as well as new Team-Up Abilities for hero pairings, although details remain scarce.

A brand-new map titled Maveth is also speculated to debut alongside an intriguing new game mode called “Infinity Crisis,” which may introduce PvE elements and capture-the-flag gameplay mechanics.

NetEase has yet to confirm these details, so fans are advised to approach the leaked information with caution. An official reveal trailer is expected soon, which will clarify the authenticity of these claims and provide further insights into Marvel Rivals Season 4.