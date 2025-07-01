Marvel Rivals Season 3 Launch Date and New Heroes Revealed

BEIJING, China — Netease Games has announced that Marvel Rivals Season 3: The Abyss Awakens will officially launch on July 11, 2025. Fans can expect the introduction of two new heroes, Blade and Phoenix, who have been highly anticipated by the community.

The launch follows the release of a trailer showcasing the new characters. Blade, a vampire hunter, can be seen engaging in battle alongside the Phoenix Force, a powerful entity tied to Jean Grey, one of the original X-Men. In the trailer, Blade makes a dramatic entrance just when Phoenix seems defeated by Knull, a dark symbiote, hinting at intense new gameplay scenarios.

“The Phoenix arrives from across the stars to erase Klyntar before the darkness can rise again,” said Netease Games. “However, she’ll require unlikely aid from a warrior of two worlds who lives to fight against the tide of night.” Details about the exact timing of these heroes’ release and their abilities are still under wraps.

The trailer also suggests that Knull might be the primary antagonist for the new season, though this has not been confirmed by the developers. Players are eager to unravel the mystery surrounding Knull’s appearance and influence on the gameplay.

Marvel Rivals has seen previous successful seasons and is looking to attract players once again with accelerated content releases. Season 3 follows a game update aimed at rejuvenating player engagement. Post-launch content, termed Season 3.5, is expected to drop around August 8, 2025.

The game developers hope the new heroes and gameplay adjustments, including team-up abilities and new game modes, will reinvigorate interest among players. As the release date approaches, excitement builds around Blade and Phoenix’s debut in the Marvel Rivals universe.