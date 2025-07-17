Marvel Rivals Season 3: Power of the Phoenix Launches with New Heroes

SHENZHEN, China — The highly anticipated Season 3 of Marvel Rivals titled “Power of the Phoenix” is now live, bringing with it exciting new content for players. Developed by NetEase Games, this team-based action shooter allows players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to dive into a variety of fresh challenges and rewards.

Launched on July 16, 2025, the new Battle Pass features ten new cosmetic rewards. Players can now unlock symbiote-themed skins for popular characters like Jeff the Shark and Spider-Man. The introduction of Phoenix and Blade as new playable heroes marks a significant expansion of the game’s universe.

Season 3 kicks off after the end of Season 2, with server updates commencing at 2 am PDT. This change aligns with a strategic shift toward quicker content releases, with each season reduced to two months of gameplay instead of the previous three.

Phoenix, also known as Jean Grey, will serve as a ranged DPS hero, utilizing powerful abilities designed to disrupt enemy formations. Meanwhile, Blade is set to join the roster as the second hero in Season 3.5, launching on August 8, 2025. Players have eagerly awaited Blade’s arrival, as he has been teased for several seasons.

The focus of Season 3’s narrative revolves around Knull, an antagonist expected to challenge the heroes significantly. In-game events like the Milano Repair Logs and the Summer Party will also enhance the player’s experience, offering various themed rewards.

As for gameplay updates, new team-up abilities and optimizations, such as an updated post-match screen and customizable lobby backgrounds, will provide players with more ways to engage with their favorite characters. Many existing abilities are also set to receive buffs, ensuring a dynamic gameplay experience moving forward.

The launch of Season 3 comes at a crucial time, as the game’s community continues to grow, driven by frequent updates and the introduction of desirable heroes. As players gear up for the Phoenix’s powers, the excitement for the evolving narrative and character dynamics keeps the momentum going.