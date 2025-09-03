Marvel Rivals Season 4 Trailer Unveiled Ahead of Launch

LOS ANGELES, CA – On September 3, 2025, NetEase Games released the highly anticipated trailer for Season 4 of Marvel Rivals, titled “The Heart of the Dragon.” The new content will debut on September 12 and promises to introduce players to the mystical realm of the Heart of Heaven, featuring a clash between Daredevil and Angela.

Marvel Rivals, a team-based action shooter, will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The update will introduce new heroes, skins, and game modes to keep players engaged.

According to leaks, Angela, also known as Aldrif Odinsdottir, will be one of the main character additions in Season 4. Raised by angels after her death, Angela navigates complex relationships with figures like Thor and Loki. She is expected to have unique abilities, including temporary flight and melee combat capabilities.

In the comics, Angela wields Ichors, liquid metal weapons that can transform into various bladed forms. Leaks suggest that players may also see an Asian-inspired version of Daredevil, who could play a pivotal role against Angela in the storyline for the new season.

Season 4’s thematic focus will likely revolve around K’un-Lun, a mystical city tied to heroes like Iron Fist. The upcoming battle pass is rumored to be named “Fruit of Immortality,” featuring skins like Mecha Moon Knight and possibly a Dark Phoenix appearance.

The trailer hints at a new map, Maveth, which appears to be connected to a new game mode called Infinity Crisis. This mode may involve PvE elements and a long-teased character called Hive.

Marvel Rivals plans to provide official updates in the coming days, including a detailed breakdown of balance changes and gameplay innovations. As the launch date approaches, community members are eager to confirm the authenticity of recent leaks.