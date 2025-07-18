Marvel Rivals Unveils Summer Special Event with Swimsuit Skins

BEIJING, China — Marvel Rivals is inviting players to soak in the summer vibes with its new Summer Special event. This limited-time celebration, running from July 17 to August 15, features a variety of new content, including swimsuit skins for characters like Thor and Luna Snow.

The Summer Special event introduces an event pass that allows players to earn rewards through both free and premium options. The premium pass, priced at 690 Lattice (approximately $7), grants access to exclusive swimsuit skins and additional rewards while players accumulate experience points (XP).

The event features multiple waves of swimsuit designs, with players able to claim new cosmetics in the weeks ahead. Notably, while many rewards are free, players interested in obtaining all three special swimsuit skins will need to purchase the premium version of the event pass.

“If you purchase an event pass, you maintain access to it even after the event concludes,” said the game’s developers, reiterating that players can complete missions and unlock rewards at their leisure.

In addition to the swimsuit skins, players can expect four alternative color options for some skins. Notably, Thor will debut his Worthy Waves skin, while Luna Snow’s Cool Summer skin includes customizable effects for her ultimate ability, adding a fresh feature for Season 3.

Many players have responded positively to the swimsuits, thus keeping player engagement high. The game’s developers aim to attract players back with eye-catching designs for popular heroes. “Offering skins for characters like Psylocke, Luna, Thor, and Loki means we’re keeping player interests at heart,” the team said.

The event also includes over 20 rewards available, from sprays and emotes to costumes, enhancing players’ gaming experience. Items vary from free to exclusive rewards purchasable through the seasonal premium pass.

Marvel Rivals continues to innovate, releasing new heroes monthly, and providing fresh ways for players to engage with the game.