Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set for 2026 Release

LOS ANGELES, California — Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently shared exciting details about the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, during a roundtable interview in Los Angeles. The film is set to start production later this summer and is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.

Feige revealed that this new installment will bring Spider-Man back to street-level storytelling. Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange erased everyone’s memories of Peter Parker, the film will explore a more grounded version of the character. “We are seeing for the first time in the Tom Holland Spider-Man stories him being a proper Spider-Man,” Feige said. “Him being by himself, dedicated to saving the city, and dealing with street-level crime as opposed to world-ending events.”

Fans may remember that No Way Home ended with Peter Parker making significant personal sacrifices. Feige explained, “I think there’s a promise at the end of No Way Home.” He confirmed that the film would draw on classic comic elements, bringing together street-level characters, including the Punisher, played by Jon Bernthal.

“So when you do that, you say, ‘OK, who are the other street-level characters that we’ve never seen him interact with?’” Feige noted. The film promises to focus on the dynamics of Peter Parker and the Punisher, which many fans have long anticipated.

In addition to Tom Holland and Bernthal, the cast will feature Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in undisclosed roles. Zendaya is expected to reprise her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson, while Jacob Batalon is likely to return as Ned Leeds. There are also rumors of Mark Ruffalo appearing as Bruce Banner/Hulk, although Marvel has not confirmed this yet.

Feige expressed confidence in director Destin Daniel Cretton‘s vision for the film, mentioning that Cretton has numerous comic covers in his art department inspiring the visual style and tone of Brand New Day. “Destin is doing an amazing job right now on that movie,” Feige added.

As the buzz builds around Spider-Man’s return to his roots, fans can look forward to more updates as production begins and details unfold in the run-up to the film’s theatrical release.