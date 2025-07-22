Marvel Studios Plans Seven-Year Movie Strategy Amid Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA — In a nondescript conference room filled with Iron Man statues and superhero murals, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed a detailed plan for Marvel movies set to span the next seven years.

Feige spoke to a select group of journalists about the company’s future, including the upcoming release of “Fantastic Four: First Steps” on July 25, 2025. This marks the first time Marvel Studios will manage the Fantastic Four characters, after multiple films produced by Twentieth Century Fox.

Despite recent challenges with movies like “Thunderbolts” and “Captain America: Brave New World,” which reported low box office returns, Feige remains optimistic. He dismissed claims of superhero fatigue, citing the success of DC Studios’ “Superman,” which he praised for its straightforward approach.

“I love how you just jump right into it,” Feige said, referencing filmmaker James Gunn‘s direction on the film. “This is a fully fleshed-out world.”

Marvel’s extensive expansion post-“Avengers: Endgame” resulted in over 100 hours of new content. Feige admitted that the sheer volume of productions may have devalued the storytelling experience. He emphasized the need for a more streamlined approach moving forward.

“We’re pulling back on the number of movies and shows we produce each year,” Feige stated, noting that some years may only feature one film or one series. He also discussed reducing production budgets to ensure quality remains high.

Feige acknowledged the importance of making Marvel movies accessible, stating, “We wanted them to be apart from our reality so that we didn’t have to say, ‘Oh look, they were hiding over here.’”

The Marvel boss also addressed the exit of actor Jonathan Majors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) due to legal troubles. Feige hinted at a shift in narrative direction away from Majors’ character Kang, suggesting Dr. Doom may take center stage in future stories.

While some fans eagerly await a live-action adaptation of Miles Morales, Feige noted that discussions are stalled as Sony manages the character in its animated Spider-Verse series.

Feige expressed his commitment to continue producing films for broad audiences, regardless of challenges ahead. He concluded, “Do I want to be making big movies for big audiences in 10 or 15 years from now? Yes, absolutely.”