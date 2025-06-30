Entertainment
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Streaming Release Date Announced
Los Angeles, CA – Marvel Studios announced that its latest film, ‘Thunderbolts,’ will be available for digital streaming on July 1. The film, which features an all-star cast including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, originally premiered in theaters on May 2.
‘Thunderbolts’ follows a group of unconventional antiheroes, including Yelena Belova (Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Stan), Red Guardian (Harbour), Ghost, Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell), as they navigate a mission entangled with their pasts. They find themselves trapped in a deadly situation set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfuss. The challenges they face prompt questions about their redemption.
Directed by Jake Schreier, the film has grossed over $381 million globally, exceeding its $180 million production budget. It received an 88% “fresh” rating from critics based on 350 reviews and a 93% Popcornmeter score from audiences.
‘Thunderbolts’ will be available for purchase at $29.99 on various platforms such as Apple TV, Prime Video, and YouTube, and for rent at $24.99 for a 48-hour period starting upon viewing.
In an interview, Schreier shared that he developed ideas for the film while working on the Netflix series ‘Beef.’ He emphasized the importance of exploring darker themes within a broader context, highlighting universal experiences among audiences.
‘Thunderbolts’ is rated PG-13 and will begin streaming on Tuesday, adding to its growing buzz among fans.
