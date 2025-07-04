Marvel’s Thunderbolts Set for Digital and 4K Release This July

LOS ANGELES, CA — Marvel Studios is gearing up for the digital release of its highly anticipated film, Thunderbolts, on July 1. Directed by Jake Schreier, the movie stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and David Harbour as Red Guardian, among others. The film follows a group of antiheroes who must unite against an overwhelming threat.

Thunderbolts will also be available in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD formats on July 29. The film showcases an unconventional cast that includes Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and newcomer Lewis Pullman in multiple roles.

The digital release comes packed with exclusive bonus content, including deleted scenes, gag reels, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Notably, a limited-edition SteelBook® version will be offered for collectors, featuring custom artwork and premium packaging.

Fans can also look forward to a unique Walmart-exclusive pop-up Blu-ray package, which highlights the Thunderbolts’ intense character moments in striking 3D.

The film’s narrative centers around a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, forcing this group of misfits to confront their troubled pasts. As they navigate their mission, viewers will discover whether they can find redemption or succumb to their inner chaos.

In addition to the digital offerings, Marvel is launching the Thunderbolts Treatz Truck tour in Southern California from July 4 to July 6, offering fans free ice cream and themed merchandise. The truck will also make an appearance at San Diego Comic-Con from July 24 to July 27.

For more details about the promotional events, fans are encouraged to check local listings. The excitement surrounding Thunderbolts continues to build as its release date approaches.