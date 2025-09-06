Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta Faces Controversy Over Limited Access

LOS ANGELES, CA — The eagerly awaited Closed Beta for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls starts on September 5 at 9:00 PM PT. Fans are expressing frustration over the selection process and restricted playtime following the announcement from developer Arc System Works and publisher Bandai Namco.

While many in the fighting game community, including professional players, were eager to participate, reports indicate that numerous prominent figures did not receive access codes. Some have resorted to borrowing invites or planning to watch livestreams since Bandai Namco confirmed players could publicly stream their gameplay.

The beta features four sessions, with the initial three commencing after 30 minutes of CPU battles. However, players criticized the long breaks, particularly the final session, which has an extensive eight-hour gap, totaling just 23 hours of access and only 21 hours for straight play.

Many in the community are disappointed, deeming these limited hours among the shortest beta tests for a modern fighting game. Fans have labeled the situation as ‘mishandled,’ attributing blame to ArcSys, PlayStation, and Bandai Namco for poor expectations.

Marvel Tokon was unveiled during PlayStation’s State of Play and quickly became one of the most anticipated titles scheduled for release in 2026. The chance to play in the Closed Beta was contingent on being a PS5 owner, further narrowing the participant pool.

Adding to the community’s discontent is the restricted timing of the sessions. Several occur late at night, leaving players with narrow windows for participation. Notably, some renowned tournament competitors believe this could damage the game’s reception.

With the beta running from September 5 to September 7, it has sparked discussions about accessibility and engagement within the gaming community. As the excitement around Marvel Tokon builds, its limited beta format has raised concerns over what players will ultimately be able to learn from this experience.