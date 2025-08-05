Marvel’s Untitled Special Brings Back The Punisher for New Adventure

LOS ANGELES, CA – Marvel Studios is set to bring back The Punisher in an untitled Disney+ special. Fans are excited as this marks the character’s second time in a significant project since his original series that aired from 2017 to 2019.

This upcoming special is part of Phase Six of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is produced entirely by Marvel Studios under their Special Presentation banner. Directed by ABC, the script is co-written by ABC and Jon Bernthal, who reprises his role as Frank Castle, the iconic vigilante.

Bernthal has been connected to the character since his debut in 2016 and has expressed deep affection for the role. Reports indicate that he suggested the special’s concept while filming another MCU project. Marvel Studios executive remarked that the character holds significant meaning for Bernthal, hinting at his commitment and passion for the portrayal.

The release date for the special is still under wraps, but anticipation is building. Fans are eager to see how The Punisher will fit into the evolving landscape of the MCU.