Entertainment
Marvel’s Vision Quest Gains Exciting Cast Details at STLV Convention
Las Vegas, NV — At the STLV convention on August 9, 2025, former Star Trek: Picard showrunner Terry Matalas revealed exciting details about his upcoming Marvel series, Vision Quest. The new show will see a reunion with actors Orla Brady and Todd Stashwick, who played Captain Shaw and Laris/Tallinn in Picard.
Matalas disclosed that Brady will voice F.R.I.D.A.Y., Tony Stark’s AI assistant, a role previously portrayed by Kerry Condon in the Marvel films. Stashwick will appear as Paladin, a comic book character known for his mercenary skills.
Stashwick’s role will have him tracking down Paul Bettany’s White Vision, who achieved sentience in WandaVision. Matalas hinted at a “unique” use of Ultron, last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron and voiced by James Spader, in the series.
The cast also includes Ruaridh Mollica and T’Nia Miller, alongside Bettany and Spader. Matalas noted that Vision Quest embraces a deep appreciation for Star Trek, allowing the crew to communicate using Trek shorthand during production.
He drew a parallel between Vision’s journey in the series and Spock’s character arc in Star Trek IV, suggesting that the newly reawakened android will struggle to connect with his past memories. Although no trailer or photos were revealed, anticipation is building for Vision Quest, which is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2026.
Recent Posts
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle
- Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo
- Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends
- Madison Keys Wins Thrilling Tiebreak at Cincinnati Open
- Santos Triumphs Over Cruzeiro in Thrilling Match
- Rangers Face Diamondbacks in Key Matchup at Globe Life Field
- Tom Hanks Honors Apollo 13’s Jim Lovell Following His Death
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Injuries Reported
- Phillies Roll into Cincinnati After Sweeping Rangers
- Fantasy Baseball Projections for Upcoming Matchups
- Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Reopens After Controversy
- Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight Challenges
- Tesla Unveils Longest-Range Model 3 for Chinese Market
- Upcoming MLB Series to Shape Playoff Contenders’ Fortunes
- Multnomah County Declares Emergency Amid High Heat Forecast
- Veteran Driver Robbie Brewer Dies During Race at Bowman Gray Stadium
- AI Disrupts Job Market for Recent Computer Science Graduates
- FDA Issues Major Recall of Popular Power Stick Deodorants Nationwide
- Trump’s Indifference to TikTok Ban Grows Amid Trade Talks