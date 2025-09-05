Marvel’s Wolverine Trailer Set to Debut at State of Play

LOS ANGELES, CA — Insomniac Games’ highly anticipated title, Marvel‘s Wolverine, is set to be officially unveiled during PlayStation‘s upcoming State of Play event scheduled for later this month. This will mark the game’s first official appearance since it was announced at the 2021 PlayStation Showcase.

According to sources familiar with the situation, who requested anonymity to discuss internal planning, the trailer for Wolverine has been completed. They expressed confidence that the game will feature prominently at the event.

If Wolverine does not debut during the State of Play, it is expected that the trailer will be revealed at The Game Awards later this year, as confirmed by multiple insider reports.

The development of Wolverine faced significant challenges following a ransomware attack in December 2023 that led to the leak of sensitive information and early gameplay footage. Although some adjustments were made in response to the breach, the full impact on the game’s development remains unclear.

As of now, there is no official release date for Wolverine, but fans are hopeful for updates soon. Currently, the game is slated to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

In addition to Wolverine, the upcoming State of Play may also showcase other projects, including Bungie’s revival of Marathon and new titles from various developers. Many anticipate a sneak peek at Ghost of Yotei, set to launch on October 2, 2025.