Marvel Zombies: A Gruesome Journey of Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic MCU

LOS ANGELES, California – Marvel introduces a terrifying new world in its animated series, Marvel Zombies, which debuted on Disney+ on September 24, 2025. This spinoff builds on the premise established in the What If…? episode titled “What If… Zombies?!”, exploring a universe overrun by the undead.

The series is set five years after a catastrophic zombie outbreak triggered by Hank Pym, portrayed by Paul Rudd, which has left a few heroes struggling for survival. Among those who endure in this bleak world are Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), Ironheart (Dominique Thorne), and Hawkeye (Hailee Steinfeld). They must navigate their way through peril while attempting to reclaim their home from the relentless undead.

Marvel Zombies delivers what fans expect from such a concept with a bloody and action-filled adventure. Each of the initial episodes follows a similar structure as heroes retreat to familiar MCU locations, only to face untimely interruptions by the ravenous undead. The series culminates in an epic showdown in the finale, promising a large-scale battle that rivals the caliber of Avengers: Endgame.

The unique aspect of this series is the character dynamics. Fans see new alliances and character developments that the main MCU series have not shown in recent times. For instance, Ms. Marvel leads her team alongside other fan-favorites like Blade Knight, created from the fusion of Blade and Moon Knight’s avatar, showcasing fresh storytelling opportunities within the MCU.

Despite its successes, some critics have noted the series’ shortcomings, particularly the simplistic animation style that struggles to convey emotional depth in characters. It creates a disconnect when pivotal moments arise, often diluting the impact of character-driven scenes. Some early dialogues tend to feel overly expository, derailing the natural flow of storytelling.

The action sequences, however, shine brilliantly. Fans of horror and the zombie genre will appreciate the graphic violence and the homage to classic zombie films. Marvel Zombies embraces its TV-MA rating fully, presenting a more mature narrative than most offerings in the Marvel franchise. Overall, viewers will find the chaotic blend of humor and horror offers a distinctive flavor, yet it may not suffice for those craving a more cohesive narrative structure.

In summary, Marvel Zombies may have its flaws, but it adeptly brings back beloved characters, allowing them to shine within a context unbound by typical superhero plots. While it serves as a worthwhile addition to the Marvel universe, it may also leave some fans wanting more from the story and its characters as it hints at a sequel.