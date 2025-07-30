Marvell Appoints Rajiv Ramaswami Amid AI Demand Surge

Santa Clara, California – Marvell Technology, Inc. has appointed Rajiv Ramaswami to its board, as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure continues to rise. Ramaswami, previously CEO of Nutanix and a veteran of VMware and Broadcom, is expected to deepen the company’s expertise in high-volume custom silicon solutions.

The company relies heavily on its data center segment, making Ramaswami’s experience particularly relevant. Analysts believe that his appointment could help Marvell meet the exponential demand driven by AI technologies.

Marvell is targeting significant growth, projecting $11.8 billion in revenue and $2.5 billion in earnings by 2028, which will require a 21.9% annual growth rate. Recent estimates from Simply Wall St Community members suggest the stock’s value could range from $42.16 to $121.49, indicating a divided market opinion.

“The stock could be ready to roll,” commented Jim Cramer during a recent segment on his show. He recognized the company’s potential despite prior downward trends, particularly citing CEO Matt Murphy’s effective management. Cramer called Marvell an “excellent company” for its business with hyperscale customers.

However, investors should note the risks associated with Marvell’s dependence on a small number of hyperscale clients. Fluctuations in customer demand could significantly impact revenues. As the landscape of technology continues to evolve, Marvell is positioned to capitalize on its AI-driven initiatives while facing these challenges.

While Ramaswami’s addition signifies an optimistic shift, the market’s focus remains on the ongoing demand for AI solutions. Observers will be watching closely as Marvell navigates its path forward in a rapidly changing industry.