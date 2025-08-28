Business
Marvell Technology Reports Record Q2 Revenue, Driven by AI Demand
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 — Marvell Technology, Inc. announced its financial results today for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, reporting a record net revenue of $2.006 billion. This marks a $6 million increase over the company’s previous guidance.
The net income for the quarter was $194.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income stood at $585.5 million, equivalent to $0.67 per diluted share. Notably, cash flow from operations reached $461.6 million.
Chairman and CEO Matt Murphy emphasized the remarkable growth, stating, “Marvell delivered record revenue of $2.006 billion in the second quarter – a 58% year-over-year increase – and we expect continued growth into the third quarter, accompanied by operating margin and earnings per share expansion.”
The company’s expansion is primarily attributed to heightened demand for its custom silicon and electro-optics products, particularly in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector. Marvell’s custom AI projects have surged, with the team working on over 50 new opportunities across more than 10 clients.
For the upcoming third quarter, Marvell has forecasted a GAAP diluted earnings per share of approximately $2.03, with revenue expectations of $2.060 billion, plus or minus 5%. A conference call discussion is scheduled for later today, providing further insights on the financial outlook.
Marvell recently divested its Automotive Ethernet business, impacting its financial projections for the next quarter. Analysts from Susquehanna and Oppenheimer have rated Marvell stock as a Buy, anticipating positive developments in the company’s AI-related growth strategy.
Recent Posts
- McEnroe Calls Alcaraz Most Talented Player He’s Ever Seen
- Trump’s Fed Tension Prompts Market Declines Amid Economic Data Awaited
- Shelton and Tiafoe Gear Up for Third Round at U.S. Open
- US Open’s Chaotic Atmosphere Challenges Players Amidst Loud Crowds
- EA Announces Early Access Date for Skate Reboot on September 16
- Saudi Pro League Launches with New Investment and High Hopes
- Patriots Release Veteran Safety Jabrill Peppers Before 2025 Season
- Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby
- NBA 2K26 Introduces Major Enhancements Ahead of Release
- AC Milan Looks to Bounce Back Against Lecce on Friday Night
- Wisconsin Judge Mark McGinnis Announces Resignation Amid Investigation
- Core Inflation Hits 2.9% in July Amid Economic Concerns
- Typhoon Kajiki Hits Vietnam, Strengthening Concerns Over Typhoon Season
- Emma Raducanu Faces Elena Rybakina in US Open Showdown
- Major Food Recalls Issued Across 23 States This August
- Al-Hilal Signs Sponsorship with Unilumin for LED Technology
- Jalen Hurts’ Rushing TDs: A Historic Journey Ahead
- Caitlyn Jenner Mourns Loss of Friend Sophia Hutchins in ATV Crash
- PBS Cuts Impact American History Documentary Series Production
- Genshin Impact 5.8 Reveals Deep Lore and Surprising Truths