Mary Earps Leads England Change Ahead of European Championship

Zurich, Switzerland – England goalkeeper Mary Earps announced her retirement from international football on May 26, just five weeks before the European Championship. Her decision came after discussions with teammates and manager Sarina Wiegman, who was the first to inform the squad.

Wiegman called up Earps along with Millie Bright and Fran Kirby for upcoming Nations League games against Portugal and Spain earlier that month. However, within weeks, all three players opted out for personal reasons, creating a major shift for the Lionesses.

The day Earps announced her retirement, Wiegman acknowledged her contributions to the team but refrained from giving her a public farewell at that moment. Bright also withdrew from the squad, citing mental and physical exhaustion, leading to discussions about player well-being and support within the squad.

Bright’s choice was praised for its courage, with teammates echoing sentiments about the importance of mental health in sports. Wiegman reinforced the need for Bright to prioritize her well-being, stating, “she has to take care of herself.”

Kirby’s conversation with Wiegman was emotional as her retirement plans were revealed. Despite the sadness, Kirby emphasized her desire to remain with the team for the final days of her international career. After a night out in Barcelona following a match against Spain, Bright’s withdrawal added pressure just before the official squad announcement.

Bright, like Earps and Kirby, received a mix of support and disappointment from teammates. Some felt the weight of their absence would impact the squad, yet others acknowledged the need for prioritizing mental health in high-stakes environments.

Wiegman later reassured goalkeeper Hannah Hampton of her trust in her ability to step up. As the team prepared for the tournament, many spoke about coming together in light of the recent changes.

Despite the upheaval, team morale remained high as they gathered in Zurich. They trained in the heat and spent time bonding before the tournament begins. “Yes I do,” responded Wiegman when asked if her players felt united amid the changes, affirming her commitment to focus on upcoming matches.

As England headed into the Euros, concern around squad stability persisted. Questions about the future would likely hinge on their performance within a challenging group. The upcoming match against France looms large, and a solid start could lay the foundation for success.

As they settled into their hotel, complete with creature comforts that reminded them of home, the Lionesses remained focused and ready to tackle the challenges ahead. Coach Wiegman acknowledged on June 16 that the players needed to concentrate on the future and their tournament success. “They are not here, so we’ve got to look forward,” Keira Walsh remarked.