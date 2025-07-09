Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI: Bodycam Footage Revealed

FAIRMONT, West Virginia — Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton was arrested for DUI on May 17, prompting shock and concern nationwide as bodycam footage of the incident was released this week.

The 57-year-old gold medalist was seen struggling during sobriety tests conducted by Fairmont City Police officers after they found her in a Walmart parking lot. She reportedly slurred her words and failed the tests, including a standard walk-and-turn.

In the video, Retton exclaimed, “I’m a gold medalist!” as officers tried to handcuff her while managing her oxygen tank, a result of her recent health struggles. Despite her protests, she was taken into custody after refusing a breathalyzer.

Witnesses described observing Retton’s vehicle swerving before notifying the police. Alison Ralston, who called 911, stated that she saw the car “almost rear-end” another vehicle, which raised her suspicions.

When officers approached her car, they found an open container of wine and detected the smell of alcohol. Retton became increasingly distressed, denying her impairment and expressing disbelief at her arrest, asking, “I’m going to have to go to jail?” as she was placed in the back of the squad car.

Following her arrest, Retton entered a no-contest plea to a non-aggravated DUI charge and was fined $100. She later issued an apology, stating, “I take full responsibility for my actions. What happened was completely unacceptable,” and requested privacy as she navigates the aftermath of the incident.

Retton’s health has been a concern since a serious bout of pneumonia in 2023, which required hospitalization and resulted in her needing oxygen. This recent incident adds to the worries for her family and fans alike, as she continues to recuperate and adjust.