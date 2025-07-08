News
Mary Lou Retton Arrested for DUI in West Virginia
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Former Olympic gymnastics star Mary Lou Retton was arrested in May for driving under the influence after police discovered her in the driver’s seat of her Porsche with a bottle of wine.
The police pulled over Retton, who is now 57, after observing erratic driving. After stopping her vehicle, officers found her in a disheveled state and described her as glassy-eyed. She appeared on the verge of tears in the mug shots taken by the Fairmont City Police.
Retton, who was celebrated as ‘America’s sweetheart’ after winning gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, declined to submit to a blood alcohol test during the arrest. This refusal complicates the legal ramifications of her DUI charge.
The Fairmont City Police Department released the images as part of their standard protocol following an arrest. The case has drawn attention, given Retton’s prominent status and history as a beloved figure in American sports.
Police are expected to provide further details on the incident in the coming days as the investigation continues.
