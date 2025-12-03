Mary Robichaux Wins Roswell Mayoral Race Against Kurt Wilson

ROSWELL, Ga. — Mary Robichaux will be the new mayor of Roswell after incumbent Kurt Wilson conceded on Tuesday night. Robichaux, a former state representative, had secured over 58% of the vote, according to 11Alive‘s Marissa Sarbak.

Robichaux celebrated her victory with supporters at a watch party in Roswell. “My experience in health care and my ties to the community will ensure I listen to the people who are calling for change,” she told 11Alive.

The election highlighted key issues for Roswell residents, including the need for high-paying jobs and affordable housing. Both candidates aimed to keep Roswell family-oriented, but differed in their approaches. Wilson favored aerospace jobs that don’t require a large physical footprint, while Robichaux preferred light manufacturing and healthcare jobs.

Affordable housing remained a significant concern for voters. Wilson expressed a desire to avoid new apartments and multifamily housing units, focusing instead on making single-family homes affordable. Robichaux echoed this sentiment but expressed support for a proposed entertainment district.

“I had a commitment to this city,” Robichaux stated. “Progress is good, but it should align with what the citizens want and need.”

The final tally on November 4 showed just 185 votes between Wilson and Robichaux, with neither candidate surpassing the 50% threshold, leading to a runoff. Wilson had the support of Governor Brian Kemp but ultimately lost during the runoff.

Robichaux aims to bring transparency to Roswell’s governance. “Because of the lack of transparency and the way the city has been run in the last four years, I want to ensure people know where their dollars are going and how decisions are made,” she said before the runoff.