Politics
Mary Trump Expresses Trauma Over Biden Trump’s Debate Performance
Former President Donald Trump‘s estranged niece, Mary Trump, has shared that she is “still traumatized” by the performance of President Joe Biden during his last debate with her uncle.
The debate, held on June 27 in Atlanta, led to a significant turning point in Biden’s campaign, ultimately resulting in him withdrawing from the presidential race less than a month later and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
In a recent episode of her Emergency Nerds podcast, Mary Trump stated she did not wish to watch the upcoming debate between Harris and Trump, citing painful memories from the previous encounter. She expressed her belief that her uncle should not have been allowed to share the debate stage with the then-incumbent president.
“My reasons for not wanting President Biden to debate Donald had nothing to do with how the debate actually unfolded,” Mary Trump explained. “I’m still traumatized. I was in Atlanta, I’m still traumatized. I don’t want to watch the debate tonight.”
Mary Trump emphasized that the normalization of former President Trump was her primary concern, labeling him as a “traitor to this country,” an “adjudicated rapist,” and a “convicted felon.” She argued that he did not deserve the opportunity to debate Biden.
As Harris prepares for her first-ever presidential debate against Trump, Mary Trump lamented that expectations for her performance are high, while her uncle encounters minimal scrutiny.
Meanwhile, President Biden mentioned that he plans to watch the debate later in the evening after attending his granddaughter’s birthday celebration. He remarked that he has offered Harris advice regarding her upcoming debate against Trump.
In response to reporters, Biden stated, “I’ve spoken to the vice president. She seems calm, cool and collected. I think she’s going to do great.”
The impending debate is notably significant as it marks the seventh general election presidential debate for Trump, who previously participated in debates against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, in addition to his two debates with Biden during the 2020 election cycle.
