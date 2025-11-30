News
Maryland Debates Hunting Rights Amid Transmission Line Survey
MARYLAND (WBFF) — As Maryland‘s two-week deer hunting season approaches, tensions are rising between landowners and the developers of a proposed 67-mile transmission line. On Tuesday, attorneys for both sides appeared in federal court to address the issue.
The developers, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), are seeking permission to conduct surveys on private land. A judge has allowed surveyors to proceed, but a separate issue regarding hunting rights remains contentious.
PSEG’s attorneys raised safety concerns, claiming hunting during surveys poses risks to their workers. One attorney argued that allowing hunting without coordination between landowners and surveyors could lead to accidents. “It’s a recipe for tragedy,” said a PSEG attorney.
In contrast, attorneys representing the landowners defended the right to hunt on their properties. “These are important rights we need to stand up for,” said Matt Moran, a resident from Adamstown. He emphasized the necessity of hunting for food and family sustenance.
Harris Eisenstein, another attorney for landowners, argued hunting could safely coexist with surveying if proper precautions, like wearing safety vests, are taken. He also criticized PSEG’s lack of specific communication regarding when surveys occur, often providing vague notices over extended periods.
The judge acknowledged that prohibiting hunting for weeks is “unreasonable” but expressed understanding for the safety concerns of surveyors. No ruling has been made yet regarding the hunting dispute.
In a statement, a PSEG spokesperson expressed appreciation for the judge’s review of their survey process, highlighting the need for infrastructure improvements to meet growing demands. Meanwhile, critics claim the project only serves data centers in Northern Virginia and does not benefit Maryland residents directly.
Recent Posts
- Hawks Eliminate Cavaliers in Thrilling 130-123 NBA Cup Matchup
- Broncos Focus on Playoff Preparation as Riley Moss Faces Coverage Challenges
- Teenagers from Lambert High School Advance Lyme Disease Research Using CRISPR
- Broncos Adjust After Dobbins Injury, Look Ahead to Commanders
- BlackRock Increases Bitcoin Holdings Amid Rising Institutional Interest
- Harvard Student Shines at Exclusive Le Bal des Débutantes
- Von Miller Faces Former Team Amid Commanders’ Struggles
- Bryan González’s Injury Raises Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match
- Payton Pritchard Steps Up as Celtics Adjust After Injuries
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season
- Seahawks’ Riq Woolen Shines After Rough Start to Season
- Hailee Steinfeld Takes Break from Social Media Amid Steelers Showdown