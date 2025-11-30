Maryland Debates Hunting Rights Amid Transmission Line Survey

MARYLAND (WBFF) — As Maryland‘s two-week deer hunting season approaches, tensions are rising between landowners and the developers of a proposed 67-mile transmission line. On Tuesday, attorneys for both sides appeared in federal court to address the issue.

The developers, Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG), are seeking permission to conduct surveys on private land. A judge has allowed surveyors to proceed, but a separate issue regarding hunting rights remains contentious.

PSEG’s attorneys raised safety concerns, claiming hunting during surveys poses risks to their workers. One attorney argued that allowing hunting without coordination between landowners and surveyors could lead to accidents. “It’s a recipe for tragedy,” said a PSEG attorney.

In contrast, attorneys representing the landowners defended the right to hunt on their properties. “These are important rights we need to stand up for,” said Matt Moran, a resident from Adamstown. He emphasized the necessity of hunting for food and family sustenance.

Harris Eisenstein, another attorney for landowners, argued hunting could safely coexist with surveying if proper precautions, like wearing safety vests, are taken. He also criticized PSEG’s lack of specific communication regarding when surveys occur, often providing vague notices over extended periods.

The judge acknowledged that prohibiting hunting for weeks is “unreasonable” but expressed understanding for the safety concerns of surveyors. No ruling has been made yet regarding the hunting dispute.

In a statement, a PSEG spokesperson expressed appreciation for the judge’s review of their survey process, highlighting the need for infrastructure improvements to meet growing demands. Meanwhile, critics claim the project only serves data centers in Northern Virginia and does not benefit Maryland residents directly.