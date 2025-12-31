Maryland Denies BGE Rate Hike, But Bills Will Still Increase

BALTIMORE, MD — Maryland’s Public Service Commission (PSC) has denied roughly half of Baltimore Gas and Electric’s (BGE) rate increase request as part of a reconciliation process for 2023. Despite this, customers can still expect higher bills in the new year.

BGE’s request stemmed from a need to cover nearly $323 million in excess spending on infrastructure improvements that were hundreds of millions of dollars over budget. The utility had asked the PSC for an additional $152 million to help compensate for the fiscal shortfall.

Factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions, and storm damage were cited by BGE as reasons for the funding shortfall. “BGE understands that energy bills are a top concern for our customers, and we take that responsibility seriously,” said BGE President and CEO Tamla Olivier. “While we appreciate the Commission’s focus on keeping costs low for customers, we must maintain our systems reliably and safely.”

PSC Chair Frederick Hoover emphasized the commission’s dedication to scrutinizing the company’s spending before passing costs on to consumers. “Our order ensures that the overspending will not be shifted directly onto customers,” Hoover stated.

As part of their decision, the PSC approved $77 million in reconciliation costs, which will lead to approximately 72 cents added to monthly bills for residential electric customers, and $1.95 for gas customers starting in February 2026, that will continue through the end of 2027.

David Lapp, Maryland’s People’s Counsel, remarked that while he is relieved by the reduced increase, he still has concerns regarding BGE’s financial management. Lapp pointed to past approved increases totaling $213.8 million from 2020 to 2023, highlighting a lack of trust in BGE’s budgeting.

BGE claims that the investments will yield benefits, stating they achieved “the best electric service reliability in the company’s history” in 2024. However, this latest controversy comes as the Maryland General Assembly passed new legislation that bars utilities from returning to customers for funds after the PSC approves multi-year rate plans.

The $77 million increase is in addition to a previously approved $408 million rate hike for the period between 2024 and 2026. This increase is anticipated to raise residential electric customers’ bills by an average of $4.08 a month and $10.43 monthly for residential gas consumers.

Customers experienced smaller increases in 2025, while the PSC indicated that ratepayers should see an average increase of about 34 cents for electric and $2.80 for gas starting January 1. The utility notes that these adjustments may vary based on individual usage patterns.

Additionally, BGE has faced criticism for its customer service practices amidst ongoing complaints about long wait times. In response, the PSC directed BGE to take immediate steps to improve their customer service operations.