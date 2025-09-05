Maryland Gambling Favorites for Friday’s Match Against Northern Illinois

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland – Maryland football aims to build on its strong opening as it faces Northern Illinois on Friday, September 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Terps, fresh off a commanding 39-7 win against Florida Atlantic, host the Huskies, who are coming off a narrow 19-17 victory against Holy Cross.

The Terps are favored by 16.5 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, reflecting their momentum and favorable early-season performance. Maryland’s defense excelled in their opener, creating a commanding 6-0 turnover advantage, including six interceptions. Linebacker Daniel Wingate notably returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

Northern Illinois has a recent history of surprising opponents, most notably their victory over then-No. 5 Notre Dame last season. With an 8-5 record last year and a solid defensive showing against Holy Cross, the Huskies seek to upset the Terps at SECU Stadium.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network, featuring Joe Beninati and Matt Millen as announcers. Additional coverage will be available on local radio stations, including 105.7 FM (Baltimore) and 980 AM (Washington, D.C.).

Maryland’s offense is led by true freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who impressed in his debut, throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Washington is the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Terps since 2009. The Terps will likely rely heavily on his arm in this matchup, given Northern Illinois’ formidable defense.

NIU’s defense stifled Holy Cross’s running game, allowing a mere 65 rushing yards. Their success stems from players like linebacker Quinn Urwiler and defensive tackle Dasean Dixon, who both made significant contributions in their opener. Northern Illinois aims to capture another “Boneyard win,” having earned six victories against Big Ten opponents in their last 14 matchups.

As both teams prepare for this clash, Maryland looks to extend its non-conference win streak to 16 games, an impressive feat that includes numerous victories by 14 points or more. If the Terps manage to maintain discipline and minimize penalties, they could establish a decisive advantage against the Huskies.