Maryland Lottery Announcements: Big Wins and Drawing Updates for August 2025

Baltimore, MD — The Maryland Lottery reported several notable wins and results from its draw games on August 30, 2025. Players had a range of opportunities to win big, with numbers drawn for various games.

The winning numbers for Powerball on August 30 were 03-18-22-27-33, with the Powerball being 17 and the Power Play at 3. The Midday and Evening drawings brought different results, ranging from 7-5-0 in Midday to 6-2-1 in Evening. Similar variations appeared in other games throughout the day.

Lottery officials announced that drawings occur every four minutes. Maryland Lottery retailers redeem prizes of up to $600. For prizes exceeding this amount, winners must claim them by mail or visit the Maryland Lottery office or authorized locations. Prizes surpassing $5,000 must be claimed in person along with a signed ticket and required identification.

In the week leading to August 25, Maryland residents witnessed an increase in the Powerball jackpot, which rose to $750 million, attracting numerous hopeful players. The two lucky $500,000 winners hailed from Landover and Riverdale, due to their successful tickets in the Double Play drawing.

The Maryland Lottery emphasized the importance of signing tickets and keeping them secure, as tickets expire 182 days post-draw. Detailed information regarding unclaimed tickets can be found on their official website.

Moreover, the Maryland Lottery’s Baltimore office will observe a closure on September 1, although Lottery Claim Centers at casinos will continue operations. The announcement serves as a reminder for players excited about cashing in on their winnings.

As the excitement continues, lottery authorities encourage responsible play and remind players to verify winning numbers to ensure the accuracy of their claims.