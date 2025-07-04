Maryland Lottery Draw Results for July 3, 2025, Announced

BALTIMORE, Maryland — The Maryland Lottery has announced the winning numbers for its various draw games held on July 3, 2025. Players hoping for a big win were eager to check the results.

In the midday drawing, the numbers were 6, 6, 4 for the first game, and 5, 8, 9, 4 for the second game. The evening results showed a repeat of the first game with numbers 9, 6, 6 and 5, 3, 7, 7 for the second game.

Players also participated in other draw games, with the results for the late evening lottery showing a combination of 4, 6, 5, 8, 2, and 0, 3, 3, 9, 4 for respective draws. Additionally, the winning numbers for the Cash4Life game were announced as 07, 41, 45, 51, 59, with a Cash Ball of 01. In another drawing, the winning ticket featured 06, 08, 10, 19, 27, and a Bonus of 21.

Maryland Lottery draws are held every four minutes, providing many chances for players to try their luck. Retailers can redeem lottery prizes up to $600. Winners claiming larger prizes must do so either through the mail or in person at designated locations.

Winners of prizes over $600 are required to bring along their signed ticket, a government-issued photo ID, and proof of their Social Security or Federal Tax ID number to the Maryland Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Boulevard, Baltimore, MD. It is important to note that claims are by appointment only, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Additionally, Maryland Lottery headquarters and select casinos can cash winning tickets valued up to $25,000, but they cannot cash prizes over $600 for individuals with tax IDs beginning with ‘9’. Players must be at least 21 years of age to enter a Maryland casino.

For more details, players can check previous winning numbers and payouts. This results page was generated using information from TinBu with the content reviewed by a Maryland editor.